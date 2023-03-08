Multiple city officials will ‘fill’ the role of Sturgis City Manager until it can be filled

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The announcement city manager Daniel Ainslie would be resigning from his role at the City of Sturgis has people curious about the process of finding a new city manager.

Last month the Sturgis City Council voted to continue with the employment of a city manager after concerns from some of the residents. On Monday, the council scheduled a discussion on possible revisions to Title 7, which defines how the city government operates.

“A bunch of discussion on the report that the city attorney filed that brought forward several items that were working product from the offices’ city manager subcommittee,” said Sturgis City Council member Kevin Forrester.

Those items included the appointment of committees, residency requirements, and terms of services. Adding, extra discussions on the role of the city manager and who would fill the vacancy once Ainslie leaves.

“During the time that our city manager position is vacant, We will be operating under a transition team made up of a number of our best staff in the city’s employ. Involves public works director, police chief, finance officer, city attorney, media relations, and the mayor,” said Forrester.

Until the Sturgis City Council is to appoint someone to fill Ainslie’s position, the people that Forrester mentioned will be in charge of overlooking the roles of the city manager.

“In charge of the staff, the city manager oversees the staff of the city, the collection of money, utilities, those sorts of things. Helps implement city council policies and priorities and makes sure things like our world-famous Sturgis motorcycle rally operate efficiently and successfully,” said Forrester.

The search for a replacement for the current city manager has not started as the city continues to sort out ordinances and titles that govern that position. Ainslie’s last day with the City of Sturgis will be April 7th. His new duties with Rapid City will start on April 10th.

