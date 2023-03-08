More snowfall tonight and tomorrow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Snowfall will develop over the next few hours and continue to strengthen throughout the night. The heaviest accumulation will likely occur during the morning tomorrow. Snowfall will breakup throughout the day tomorrow, and we’ll see mostly dry weather by sunset. Accumulations tonight & tomorrow are looking slightly less than initially anticipated, but still fairly decent. Rapid City along with the central and southern hills will see the most snowfall with 3 to 7 inches expected. The rest of Western South Dakota will likely see around 2 to 6 inches, with slightly lesser amounts expected for eastern counties. Gillette and Sheridan are only expected to receive 1 to 3 inches. Temperatures are once again going to be cold tomorrow and Friday, but highs could reach the 40s over the weekend. We’ll see even warmer temperatures by the middle of next week.

