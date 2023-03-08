2 snowmobilers missing, help needed to find them

Laurence Willett and Leon Kleingartner were reported missing near Rochford Tuesday.
Laurence Willett and Leon Kleingartner were reported missing near Rochford Tuesday.(Pennington County Sheriff's Office)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:35 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Two men on snowmobiles have been reported missing west of Rochford in the Black Hills and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office asks snowmobilers to help in the search.

The men, Leon Kleingartner and Laurence Willett, both in their 70s, were last seen before noon, Tuesday heading westbound on Rochford Road. They were on an orange snowmobile with a long bed and a lime-green snowmobile. Both snowmobiles are 2014 Arctic Cats. One of the men was last seen wearing black bib, and the other was in a dark snowsuit.

The sheriff’s office is asking for help from civilian snowmobilers in the search for the missing men. If you are able to help, please check in at the Rochford Volunteer Fire Department before going out on your own. They ask that all volunteers check in before noon. The sheriff’s office wants to ensure they can account for all people helping with the search.

If anyone has information about the missing snowmobilers, call (605) 584-2530.

