Timmer scores 25 to send SDSU into Summit League Championship

Jackrabbits role past Oral Roberts 87-60
3-6 sdsu timmer
3-6 sdsu timmer
By Vic Quick
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:43 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The South Dakota State women’s basketball team defeated Oral Roberts 87-60 in Monday’s Summit League semifinals. Rapid City’s Haleigh Timmer scored a career high 25 points to lead the way. The Jackrabbits will play Omaha Tuesday at noon for the conference championship and a trip to the NCAA Tournament. The SDSU men lost to NDSU 89-79 in the semifinals.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shelter dog named Sky has been adopted by a family after not receiving any interest for months.
‘It finally happened’: Shelter dog gets forever home after no inquiries for months
Governor Noem's bill to repeal the South Dakota food tax could be revived.
Governor Noem’s bill to repeal the state food tax might not be dead
Spearfish woman accused of wire fraud
Rising Star of the West 2023
Lady Justice holds the scales of justice, symbolizing fairness in the judicial process.
Henry teacher faces charges for sexual involvement with 16-year-old

Latest News

3-6 bhsu basketball
BHSU basketball teams gear up for NCAA Tournament
Sioux Falls Roosevelt boys basketball
Sturgis, Rapid City hoops teams fall in SODAK 16
St. Thomas More vs. Belle Fourche boys basketball
Friday Night Frenzy, March 3, Part 2
Hot Springs boys basketball
Friday Night Frenzy, March 3, Part 1