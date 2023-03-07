Timmer scores 25 to send SDSU into Summit League Championship
Jackrabbits role past Oral Roberts 87-60
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:43 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The South Dakota State women’s basketball team defeated Oral Roberts 87-60 in Monday’s Summit League semifinals. Rapid City’s Haleigh Timmer scored a career high 25 points to lead the way. The Jackrabbits will play Omaha Tuesday at noon for the conference championship and a trip to the NCAA Tournament. The SDSU men lost to NDSU 89-79 in the semifinals.
