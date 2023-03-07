Rapid City Medical Center attempts to beat healthcare worker decline statistic

Rapid City Medical Center offers scholarships for future healthcare workers.
Rapid City Medical Center offers scholarships for future healthcare workers.(Juliana Alford)
By Juliana Alford
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:15 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, it is projected that by the year 2034 there will be a shortage of between 17,800 and 48,000 primary care physicians.

With shortages of healthcare workers across the nation, the Rapid City Medical Center is trying to help by offering a new scholarship. The Future Healthcare Heroes Scholarship will be offered to graduating seniors who are enrolled in a Black Hills area high school, and to plan to pursue a career in healthcare.

“We felt it was really important to showcase what a great career you can have as a provider. So, we wanted to start early and offer the scholarship for our local area seniors,” said Jennifer Trucano, chief executive officer, Rapid City Medical Center.

A team of retired physicians from the Rapid City Medical Center will select the recipients for the $5,000 scholarship. According the Trucano, there could be more than one winner each year.

“The scholar needs to show commitment to their education as well as a servant’s heart. I mean obviously if someone goes into healthcare it’s because you want to help people, your family, your community, and there’s nothing more important than the health of your loved ones,” said Trucano.

Their scholarship consists of an essay and students must answer the question “what is my role in changing the community through a career in healthcare?”

The application is open until April 15.

For more information, click here.

