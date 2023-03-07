Plan on slippery roads for your morning commute

Snow showers are expected to continue today but will start to taper off by this evening.
By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:18 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Snow showers continue for much of today. However, snow showers will taper off as we get closer to Tuesday evening. An additional amount of snowfall for areas like Rapid City, Custer, Hermosa, and surrounding areas with 2″- 4″ of snow by Tuesday night. Another area of heavy snow is likely to develop around the areas of Faith, Bison, and Lemmon with 1″-4″ likely. Others will have anywhere from trace - 2″ of snowfall with lesser amounts across northeast Wyoming.

We will see a break from snowfall for a couple of hours on Wednesday morning, our next round is expected to hit Wednesday afternoon and continue through Thursday night. Much of western South Dakota will pick up more than 4″ of snow, with some spots exceeding 8″. In Wyoming, less than 6″ of snow is likely.

Roads will be a mess all week long as more snow will pile up causing slick roads and hazardous travel conditions. We finally see a break with the snow as we head into Friday and this weekend where temperatures will look to warm up.

