Mayor Allender speaks on communication with North Rapid apartment owners concerning violence

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City’s mayor and police chief met with the management teams of some North Rapid City apartment complexes to come up with solutions to what they’re calling that area’s continued crime epidemic.

The communication began last fall when Mayor Steve Allender sent letters to the out-of-state owners of the apartments on North Maple Avenue.

Some of the solutions they discussed were improving security systems, more vigorous management enforcement, as well as potentially getting rid of abandoned buildings in the neighborhood.

Allender says this is a step in the right direction, but more work needs to be done to address the culture of violence.

“We were hoping our efforts would be measured in weeks or months and now, clearly, are going to be measured in years to try and get this thing under control. So, that’s going to require a huge investment on the part of the apartment complex owners,” Allender said.

The mayor adds that the community must take steps to quell the problem as well.

