Investigation clears Rapid City police officer in February shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City police officer was “justified in the shooting death of a man during a hostage situation” in February, according to a release from the state Attorney General’s Office.

The officer shot and killed Eric James Wright Feb. 3 at the Loaf ‘N Jug on Haines Avenue. Wright had taken a store employee hostage and when police arrived, according to the investigation summary, ran toward officers with two knives. An officer fired three shots, hitting Wright several times.

“This was a fast-moving, tense situation where the suspect presented a clear and present danger to the public and the officer,” said Attorney General Marty Jackley. “Only when the suspect ran at the officer with a knife in hand, did the officer fire their weapon.”

You can read the Division of Criminal Investigation summary here.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.