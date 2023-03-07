‘Help us’ carved into snow after winter storm buries California residents

Mountain roads were closed again in Northern California as yet another cold storm moved through. (KCAL, KCBS, JAVON RODRIGUEZ, CNN)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:35 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (Gray News/TMX) – A California resident wrote “HELP US!!” in the snow of the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles on Thursday after a winter storm buried the region under feet of snow.

A photo shared by David Honeywell shows the message written in fresh snow over the parking lot at Lake Gregory Regional Park near Crestline.

A photo shared by David Honeywell shows the message written in fresh snow over the parking lot at Lake Gregory Regional Park near Crestline.(David Honeywell/WEATHER TRAKER /TMX)

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office said on late Sunday they were still conducting rescues, taking people from the mountains to shelters, and delivering food and emergency supplies.

The California Department of Transportation said crews had to use heavy equipment to clear snow that was too deep for regular snowplows.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom last week declared a state of emergency across 13 counties, including San Bernardino County, as a result of the winter storms. The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services coordinated with Caltrans and San Bernardino County officials to bring in additional snowplows, crews, and California National Guard members.

