Dressing for success has never looked better

Adding accessories such as a necklace or earrings can put a creative spin on workplace attire.
By Cyle Clark
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 2:12 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Dress for the job you want, not the job you have. It’s a statement that can be used when deciding what to wear in the workplace.

While many businesses have leaned away from the more professional looks to a relaxed business casual culture there is still an expectation of professionalism.

Attire can change depending on the company’s dress code, but a neat and polished look can encourage new opportunities in the workplace.

Some people think this means work attire must be boring and uniform, but there are ways to express creativity while maintaining appropriateness.

”I would say the easiest way to do that is to add accessories. We have lots of great jewelry here. You can do a necklace or some earrings or a fun pair of shoes. If your wearing like a basic black blazer, wear something cute and colorful underneath to kind of show your personality,” said Jennifer Herz, owner of Clothes Mentor.

The biggest things to stay away from when picking out clothes are anything see-through, as well as leggings and yoga pants.

