Another round of snowfall tomorrow and Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More snowfall is expected tomorrow and Thursday. There is a Winter Storm Watch in effect for a lot of our area from 2pm Wednesday until 5pm Thursday. Snowfall will move in Wednesday evening and really intensify throughout the night. Thursday morning is when we will likely see the heaviest snowfall. Snow will clear out throughout the afternoon on Thursday. Highest accumulations will be for northern counties with Rapid City and the Black Hills also expected to receive several inches of snowfall. Temperatures will remain cold for the rest of the week with highs in the 20s and lows in the teens. It will be a bit warmer and also drier by the weekend.

