Tension continues over possible mining project near Custer

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Criticism continues on the proposed F3 Gold Newark Project Drill Program as some Black Hills residents continue to have concerns over the long-term effect the project will have on the region.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service, the proposed project would include about 39 drill sites; each site would approximately have a footprint of 2,500 square feet, with each hole having a depth of 1,000 to 2,000 feet. They added, depending on the results of the hole drilling, some of the sites may not be used; hence those sites would not be constructed.

In a written letter by The Hell Canyon Ranger District, they state “No mining, milling, or processing is proposed as part of this project. Any water used for the drilling would be sourced from an approved municipal or industrial source; no water would be sourced from local surface waters.”

While no mining, milling, or processing is being proposed as part of the F3 Gold Newark Project, some residents are still worried if they find what they are looking for, mining would start, which in turn they say could affect the surrounding resources such as wildlife and water.

“I find it hard to believe that having 80,000 acres of mining in the Black Hills meets the needs of the future generations relative to the Black Hills,” said Custer County resident Dan Youngren. “If we look at it now, the impact, this week, this month, this year isn’t going to be huge; but the impact 10 years from now, the impact for my grandchildren is going to be unbelievable.”

State Rep. Dennis Krull. District 30. stated some of the benefits of having the project would include the possibility of job creation, economic growth, resource extraction, and infrastructure development; but Krull emphasized the importance of weighing the potential benefits with the potential negatives.

“However, it is important to note that these potential benefits must be weighed against the potential negative impacts of mining on the environment, public health, and cultural heritage of the Black Hills. Any decision to allow mining in the area must be made carefully, with input from all stakeholders and consideration of the long-term impacts on the region,” explained Krull.

He added that if mining were to occur he would expect the entity conducting the project to take extra precautions to make sure they are conducted with the appropriate regulations.

“It is essential to ensure that any mining activities in the Black Hills are conducted in a way that minimizes their environmental impact and respects the cultural heritage of the area. Appropriate regulations, oversight, and monitoring can help to ensure that mining activities do not harm the Black Hills and the communities that rely on them,” said Krull.

