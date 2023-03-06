Spearfish woman accused of wire fraud
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:50 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Spearfish woman has pleaded not guilty to charges that she fraudulently obtained unemployment benefits.
Janeen Keene, 54, was indicted on seven counts of wire fraud. A Department of Justice release stated that Keene and several other people devised a scheme to illegally get unemployment benefits between May and July of 2020.
A conviction could net Keene a 20-year federal prison sentence and a $25,000 fine.
Keene was detained pending trial. A trial date has not been set.
