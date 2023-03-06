Sobriety checkpoints announced for March

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol will conduct sobriety checkpoints across 20 counties in March.

Checkpoints are scheduled for: Bennett, Brown, Brule, Clay, Codington, Day, Fall River, Gregory, Hughes, Hutchinson, Jerauld, Lake, Lawrence, Meade, Mellette, Minnehaha, Moody, Pennington, Stanley, and Yankton.

Checkpoints are announced in an attempt to encourage people not to drink and drive, according to a release from the Department of Public Safety.

