Snowy and cold through the week!

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:27 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A parade of upper level disturbances will bring daily chances of snow this week.

Today, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect, starting at noon and lasting through 6pm Tuesday. 3″-7″ snow is possible, with the heaviest snowfall in the Rapid City area and the east side of the Black Hills with upslope east to southeast winds enhancing snowfall there.

The next round of snow, which could be heavy arrives late Wednesday into Thursday. Computer models indicate that more than 6″ of snow could fall, and there could be blowing snow as a strong storm system moves into the plains.

Finally by the weekend, the storm moves away and a drier pattern returns, however temperatures will remain below normal.

Rising Star of the West 2023

