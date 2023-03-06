Periods of localized heavy snow possible for tonight

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 8:46 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -A band of snow will bring periods of localized heavy snow tonight that could drop 2″-3″ inches of snow for some areas. Snow will clear out around 5 A.M. in the morning. Temperatures will continue to drop into the teens to mid-20s tonight. There is a Winter Weather Advisory for Harding, Ziebach, Sheridan, and Perkins counties until 5 am on Monday.

There is somewhat of a break in precipitation chances on Monday as a transient ridge crosses the Northern Plains. Daily accumulations will be on the lighter side from Monday through Wednesday, with a couple of inches possible.

