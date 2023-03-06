More snowfall will continue

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:52 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Most of our area is under either a Winter Weather Advisory or Winter Storm Warning. The Winter Storm Warning is for the central and southern Black Hills, Rapid City, and the northeastern part of our area. Throughout the night and most of tomorrow, expected on and off snow showers for Western South Dakota. Accumulations of 4 to 8 inches are possible for Rapid City along with the central and southern hills. Northeast Wyoming will likely only receive around 1 to 4 inches. Temperatures will be cold the next few days with highs only expected to be in the 20s and lows in the teens. Drier and warmer weather will return for the weekend.

