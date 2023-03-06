Henry teacher faces charges for sexual involvement with 16-year-old

Lady Justice holds the scales of justice, symbolizing fairness in the judicial process.
Lady Justice holds the scales of justice, symbolizing fairness in the judicial process.(Pixabay)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:29 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Alpha Media USA, Watertown police said a female teacher in the Henry School District faces Class 6 felonies for sexual involvement with a 16-year-old male student.

The teacher, Shanna Ries from Watertown, is 41 years old. Ries was arrested Sunday for sexual contact with a child under 18 and sexual exploitation of a minor. Both charges are Class 6 felonies punishable by up to two years in the State Penitentiary and up to a $4,000 fine.

Police say the school district has been notified of the charges against Ries and that additional charges are pending.

The Codington County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Noem's bill to repeal the South Dakota food tax could be revived.
Governor Noem’s bill to repeal the state food tax might not be dead
A shelter dog named Sky has been adopted by a family after not receiving any interest for months.
‘It finally happened’: Shelter dog gets forever home after no inquiries for months
Volunteers help the Degeest Drive family clean their property of debris.
Community helps clean up debris from the Degeest fire
The National Park Service is sharing a few tips for staying safe around bears.
National Park Service says ‘never push a slower friend down’ when escaping a bear
Rising Star of the West 2023

Latest News

Proposed F3 Gold Newark Project Drill Program map
Proposed F3 Gold Newark Project Drill Program
Missing children scams are now circulating on social media.
Missing children scams are circulating on social media
Volunteers help the Degeest Drive family clean their property of debris.
Community helps clean up debris from the Degeest fire
Governor Noem's bill to repeal the South Dakota food tax could be revived.
Governor Noem’s bill to repeal the state food tax might not be dead