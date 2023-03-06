Forest Service extends Black Hills drilling project comment time

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The comment time for an exploratory drilling project in the Black Hills has been extended 30 days.

According to a release from the Forest Service, the Hell Canyon Ranger District extended the date to submit Newark Exploratory Drilling Project scoping comments due to public requests. Comments should be submitted by April 10. However, the district stated that scoping comments will be considered at any time.

The exploratory drilling is to determine if a gold mining operation can be conducted west of Custer.

“We know there is a great deal of public interest in this project, and we want to ensure that there is sufficient time for us to hear from all interested people and organizations,” said Rob Hoelscher, Hell Canyon District ranger.

People can review project information and submit comments via the project website.

