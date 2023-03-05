Juvenile injured after homemade pipe bomb detonated, authorities say

Authorities say the homemade pipe bomb detonated at a home near Slidell, Louisiana. The injured...
Authorities say the homemade pipe bomb detonated at a home near Slidell, Louisiana. The injured juvenile was airlifted to the hospital.(Source: Gray News)
By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:01 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Authorities in Louisiana say a pipe bomb detonated and injured a juvenile’s hand.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says the homemade pipe bomb detonated Friday evening at a home in the Turtle Creek subdivision near Slidell, Louisiana, WVUE reports.

Responding deputies applied a tourniquet to the juvenile’s hand, and he was airlifted to a hospital on the South Shore. The victim’s name and age have not been released.

Deputies say the scene is clear, and no neighbors were evacuated.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

