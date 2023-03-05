‘Creature from the Black Lagoon’ actor Ricou Browning has died at 93

Ricou Browning, the actor who portrayed the Gill Man in the underwater scenes of several...
Ricou Browning, the actor who portrayed the Gill Man in the underwater scenes of several "Creature" films, has died at 93.(AMPAS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 3:33 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Ricou Browning, a skilled swimmer best known for his underwater role as the Gill Man in the quintessential 3D black-and-white 1950s monster movie “Creature from the Black Lagoon,” has died, his family told various media outlets. He was 93.

Browning died Feb. 27 at his home in Southwest Ranches, Florida.

In addition to acting roles, Browning also collaborated as a writer on the 1963 movie “Flipper,” and the popular TV series of the same name that followed.

He told the Ocala Star Banner newspaper in 2013 that he came up with the idea after a trip to South America to capture fresh-water dolphins in the Amazon.

“One day, when I came home, the kids were watching ‘Lassie’ on TV, and it just dawned on me, ‘Why not do a film about a boy and a dolphin?’” he told the newspaper.

Browning directed the 1973 comedy “Salty,” about a sea lion, and the 1978 drama “Mr. No Legs,” about a mob enforcer who is a double amputee. He also did stunt work in various films, including serving as Jerry Lewis’s underwater double in the 1959 comedy “Don’t Give Up the Ship,” according to The New York Times.

But nothing would mark Browning’s Hollywood career like swimming underwater in an elaborately grotesque suit as the Gill Man, a character that would hold its own in horror movie lore along side monsters like King Kong and Godzilla. Browning did the swimming scenes in two sequels, “Revenge of the Creature” (1955) and “The Creature Walks Among Us” (1956). Other actors played the Gill Man on land.

Browning told the Ocala Star Banner, he could hold his breath for minutes underwater, making him especially adept for the swimming part.

He was discovered when the film’s director visited Silver Springs, where Newt Perry, who performed as a stand-in for “Tarzan” actor Johnny Weissmuller, was promoting one of Florida’s first tourist attractions where Browning got a job as a teen swimming in water shows.

Perry asked Browning to take the Hollywood visitors to Wakulla Springs, one of the largest and deepest freshwater springs in the world. They later recruited Browning to appear in the movie, which was partly filmed at the springs.

Ricou Ren Browning was born on Feb. 16, 1930, in Fort Pierce, Florida. He swam on the U.S. Air Force swim team.

Survivors include his four children, Ricou Browning Jr., Renee, Kelly and Kim; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. His wife, Fran, died in March 2020. His son Ricou Jr. is a marine coordinator, actor and stuntman like his father, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new minimum security prison will be built near Feeding South Dakota on 20 acres of land...
Women’s prison could be on the horizon for Rapid City
A gym in Rapid City has extra safety measures, so everyone feels safe.
Rapid City gym practices safety precautions for all their members
Rev. Michel Mulloy at the Diocese of Rapid City.
Sexual abuse investigation of Rapid City priest ends
Rising Star of the West 2023
Ashley Peltier sentenced in stabbing death of James Rice

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., Sunday, March 5,...
In Selma, Biden says right to vote remains under assault
The family of Aleya Brooks said she was scheduled to be taken off life support Sunday.
‘In the arms of Jesus’: Teen critically injured by falling tree to be taken off life support
Multiple cars of a Norfolk Southern train lie toppled after derailing at a train crossing with...
Latest Ohio derailment poses no public risk, officials say
Officials find no signs of a spill after a Norfolk Southern freight train derails in west...
Norfolk Southern facing questions in 2nd derailment