Chances for snow to last into this week.

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:32 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Black ice will be a concern once again for tonight and into early tomorrow morning as temperatures in some locations will be in the 20s for this evening. The chance for snow in western South Dakota and Wyoming will develop and pass through the area tonight night and into Sunday. Snow on Sunday will be more north and west of Rapid City through the morning, but some snow showers could move into town through the afternoon. Starting at 11 p.m. tonight a Winter Weather Advisory for Harding and Perkins counties and continue into Monday.

The forecast turns winter-like as we head into the start of the work week. High temperatures will mostly be in the 20s for all of next week and there is a chance of snow each day as we head into the weekend. Daily accumulations will be on the lighter side Monday through Wednesday, with a couple of inches possible, but toward the end of the week, there could be some higher snow totals as some moderate snowfalls.

