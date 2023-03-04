‘Top Two Primaries’ would be permitted by a proposed constitutional amendment

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A constitutional amendment being proposed would allow for what’s called a “Top Two Primary” if passed by South Dakota voters.

Attorney General Mary Jackley this week released an explanation for the proposed amendment.

It would allow for one primary election, with all of the candidates running in their respective races regardless of party.

The top two vote-getters in that primary would move on to the general election.

This rule would apply to the offices of Governor, state legislative seats, county offices, U.S. Senator, and U.S. Representative.

The amendment requires more than 35,000 petition signatures before it can get on the 2024 ballot.

