‘Top Two Primaries’ would be permitted by a proposed constitutional amendment

Voters might decide the future of South Dakota voting procedures.
Voters might decide the future of South Dakota voting procedures.
By Nick Nelson
Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A constitutional amendment being proposed would allow for what’s called a “Top Two Primary” if passed by South Dakota voters.

Attorney General Mary Jackley this week released an explanation for the proposed amendment.

It would allow for one primary election, with all of the candidates running in their respective races regardless of party.

The top two vote-getters in that primary would move on to the general election.

This rule would apply to the offices of Governor, state legislative seats, county offices, U.S. Senator, and U.S. Representative.

The amendment requires more than 35,000 petition signatures before it can get on the 2024 ballot.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rev. Michel Mulloy at the Diocese of Rapid City.
Sexual abuse investigation of Rapid City priest ends
Rising Star of the West 2023
Four Box Elder police officers were recognized for saving two lives in 2022.
Box Elder officers honored for saving two people
George Luna
Man convicted of double murder in 1983, gets a new trial as evidence might not put him at the scene of the crime
CBD and alternate THC products
Delta 8 and 10 THC could soon see regulation

Latest News

Monster trucks road to destruction 2023 tour.
Monster trucks road to destruction tour
Update on Rapid City's women's prison.
Update on Rapid City's women's prison
South Dakota nursing homes encountered unexpected expenses to keep residents, staff and...
Exclusive: How South Dakota spent $14 billion of pandemic relief
Hydroponics
Meals on Wheels and Western Dakota Technical College use fish and plants to bring produce to the community