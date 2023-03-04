Friday Night Frenzy, March 3, Part 2

STM host Broncs in Region 8A showdown
St. Thomas More vs. Belle Fourche boys basketball
St. Thomas More vs. Belle Fourche boys basketball(Vic Quick)
By Vic Quick and Ben Burns
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:48 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The St. Thomas More boys basketball team has been pegged all season long as a team likely to reach the state tournament. However, the Belle Fourche Broncs proved to be a formidable challenge after upsetting Hill City in the first round of regionals. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights and more in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.

