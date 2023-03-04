Friday Night Frenzy, March 3, Part 1

Raiders girls battle Tigers in SODAK 16, Bison boys take on Comets in rematch
Hot Springs boys basketball
Hot Springs boys basketball(Ben Burns)
By Vic Quick and Ben Burns
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:46 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After losing in the state championship game last year, the Rapid City Stevens girls had a chance to get back into the tournament with a win against Huron on Friday. Plus, the Hot Springs boys were ready for revenge against Rapid City Christian after being blown out by the Comets last week. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rising Star of the West 2023
George Luna
Man convicted of double murder in 1983, gets a new trial as evidence might not put him at the scene of the crime
Now there are five people who say they want to be Rapid City’s mayor
Four Box Elder police officers were recognized for saving two lives in 2022.
Box Elder officers honored for saving two people
Rev. Michel Mulloy at the Diocese of Rapid City.
Sexual abuse investigation of Rapid City priest ends

Latest News

St. Thomas More vs. Belle Fourche boys basketball
Friday Night Frenzy, March 3, Part 2
3-2 Lakota Tech girls
Lakota Tech, Red Cloud, RC Christian, and Wall girls basketball teams headed to state
3-2 central signing
Central football duo signs with Mount Marty
Rosepine rolls to state championship game with huge win over Union Parish.
Rosepine rolls to state championship game with huge win over Union Parish