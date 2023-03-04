Friday Night Frenzy, March 3, Part 1

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After losing in the state championship game last year, the Rapid City Stevens girls had a chance to get back into the tournament with a win against Huron on Friday. Plus, the Hot Springs boys were ready for revenge against Rapid City Christian after being blown out by the Comets last week. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.