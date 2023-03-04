Allender speaks with residential building management in north Rapid

According to letters sent by Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender, he’s encouraging the management...
According to letters sent by Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender, he’s encouraging the management companies of Knollwood Townhouses, Maplewood Townhouses, and Knollwood Heights, to reach out more often to the city, and to step up security efforts for the properties.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:25 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender, along with Police Chief Don Hedrick, are pleading with the management teams of what’s called the ‘big three’ apartment complexes in North Rapid to come up with additional solutions to what some are calling the ongoing crime epidemic in the community.

According to letters sent by Allender, he’s encouraging the management companies of Knollwood Townhouses, Maplewood Townhouses, and Knollwood Heights, to reach out more often to the city, and to step up security efforts for the properties.

Both Knollwood Heights management and Maplewood management responded to the mayor, saying they’re open to continuing discussions about how they can work together.

Carey Peterson of Knollwood Partnership said in his response that steps have been taken in recent months to mitigate the problem. He added they’re also working on a more robust camera system.

Kenneth Talle with the company managing Maplewood, is asking the city to tear down an abandoned restaurant building and a nearby church, saying they attract squatters.

All three of the property management companies in question are out of state.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Luna
Man convicted of double murder in 1983, gets a new trial as evidence might not put him at the scene of the crime
Rising Star of the West 2023
Now there are five people who say they want to be Rapid City’s mayor
Four Box Elder police officers were recognized for saving two lives in 2022.
Box Elder officers honored for saving two people
Gov. Kristi Noem's veto pen is a large branding iron.
Noem ‘burns’ her opinion into a tax hike bill

Latest News

Jimmy Carter branded sign for Habitat for Humanity.
Former President Jimmy Carter and the impact he had on Habitat for Humanity
Parents express concern over where students will go to school following potential Canyon Lake...
Parents express concern over where students will go to school following potential Canyon Lake closure
Heaviest accumulation will be for northern counties
More snow on Sunday
Aquaponics can be done with a wide variety of crops and fish, meaning healthy options for the...
Meals on Wheels and Western Dakota Technical College use fish and plants to bring produce to the community