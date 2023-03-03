More snowfall to end the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The snowfall we are seeing right now will continue for the next few hours, especially for locations south of I-90. Clear skies for much of the day tomorrow, but more snow is possible starting tomorrow night. During the evening tomorrow we are going to see snow showers in the Black Hills. More snow will develop overnight and impact northern counties during the day on Sunday. By Sunday evening, the snow is expected to wrap back around and impact the Black Hills again. Lingering snow showers are possible Monday morning, but the heaviest will have cleared out by then. We could see around 4 to 8 inches for places near Faith and Lemmon along with the northern hills. A lot of our area will likely around 1 to 4 inches. Temperatures tonight and tomorrow won’t be too far off from average. Temperatures next week are expected to be a lot colder with highs only in the 20s for most of the week. There is a potential for a major storm next Thursday or Friday, but as of right now the models are not in agreement on the timing and track of the snow. We’ll have more details on that storm as it approaches.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.