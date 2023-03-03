More snowfall to end the weekend

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:21 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The snowfall we are seeing right now will continue for the next few hours, especially for locations south of I-90. Clear skies for much of the day tomorrow, but more snow is possible starting tomorrow night. During the evening tomorrow we are going to see snow showers in the Black Hills. More snow will develop overnight and impact northern counties during the day on Sunday. By Sunday evening, the snow is expected to wrap back around and impact the Black Hills again. Lingering snow showers are possible Monday morning, but the heaviest will have cleared out by then. We could see around 4 to 8 inches for places near Faith and Lemmon along with the northern hills. A lot of our area will likely around 1 to 4 inches. Temperatures tonight and tomorrow won’t be too far off from average. Temperatures next week are expected to be a lot colder with highs only in the 20s for most of the week. There is a potential for a major storm next Thursday or Friday, but as of right now the models are not in agreement on the timing and track of the snow. We’ll have more details on that storm as it approaches.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Luna
Man convicted of double murder in 1983, gets a new trial as evidence might not put him at the scene of the crime
Rising Star of the West 2023
Now there are five people who say they want to be Rapid City’s mayor
Four Box Elder police officers were recognized for saving two lives in 2022.
Box Elder officers honored for saving two people
Gov. Kristi Noem's veto pen is a large branding iron.
Noem ‘burns’ her opinion into a tax hike bill

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
A few snow showers today. Colder and snowy next week.
Heaviest will be in the southern hills
More snowfall for some tomorrow
What seems like a strange combination of ingredients ends up making a delicious treat!
Cooking with Eric - Strawberry Leek Quesadilla
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
A nice day today but more unsettled weather returns tomorrow.