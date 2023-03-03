Monster trucks are coming, monster trucks are coming!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Monster trucks are invading Rapid City during the 2023 Road 2 Destruction tour, which arrives at the Summit Arena Saturday.

The event is a 3-decade-long tradition in the Black Hills and people can come out to see 10,000 pounds of car-crushing giants compete in racing and wheelie contests.

The event will also include a thrill stunt show, go-kart racing, lawn mower racing, and what Pro Announcer Randy Taylor says are some of the biggest monster trucks in the nation.

”The monster trucks are amazing. Big tires; they weigh 10,000 pounds, 15 hundred horsepower, powered by blown injectors. They basically have a funny car motor in each and every one of them. It’s interesting to me the quality drivers we have know every single inch of that truck, and they do tricks and do things that are absolutely amazing,” said Taylor.

Drivers have been revving up their engines in anticipation of the event and Monster Truck driver Jeff Alire says he is excited to put on a show.

”It’s the funniest experience on the planet having that much horsepower, flying through the air. I have felt nothing like it. I’ve been in racing motorsports for quite a while, and this is my favorite by far. Just being able to hear the fans over the sound of the engine and flying through the air is so much fun,” said Alire.

While pro freestyle motocross racer James Carter is excited to be back in his hometown.

“I think that getting to do a show in the hometown in front of family and friends is one of the best feelings, I think. You know they don’t always get to come and see me ride or any of that. So, when I am getting this opportunity, I do feel that it makes me more excited,” said Carter.

Additionally, people can ride in a Monster Truck during the pit party which starts at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.