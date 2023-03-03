A few snow showers today. Colder and snowy next week.

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:51 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the higher elevations of Custer County - including Custer, Pringle, Jewel Cave, Custer State Park and Wind Cave National Park. Accumulations of 2″-5″ of snow looks likely by midnight tonight with isolated higher amounts possible. Expect reduced visibility and slippery roads.

We will see scattered snow showers today, with the best chance of accumulating snow in the southern Black Hills. Trace amounts are possible elsewhere. Temperatures will be cooler today and it will be breezy at times.

Plenty of sunshine will start us off on Saturday, but clouds will increase as we go through the afternoon hours. Another round of snow showers will be likely Saturday night, which could bring some quick accumulations for some. The best chance of accumulating snow will be in the northern hills and northwest South Dakota. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with snow showers developing through the afternoon. Highs over the weekend will range from the 30s to low 40s.

Colder air and snow showers will continue for much of next week. Accumulations will be light for much of the area. Temperatures will fall into the 20s for high temperatures and some spots on the plains could stay in the teens.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rising Star of the West 2023
George Luna
Man convicted of double murder in 1983, gets a new trial as evidence might not put him at the scene of the crime
Now there are five people who say they want to be Rapid City’s mayor
Gov. Kristi Noem's veto pen is a large branding iron.
Noem ‘burns’ her opinion into a tax hike bill
Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the murder of his wife and son. The judge orders...
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial

Latest News

Heaviest will be in the southern hills
More snowfall for some tomorrow
What seems like a strange combination of ingredients ends up making a delicious treat!
Cooking with Eric - Strawberry Leek Quesadilla
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
A nice day today but more unsettled weather returns tomorrow.
Accumulation totals next week are uncertain
Several chances of snow the next 7-days