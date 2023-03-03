California Sen. Dianne Feinstein hospitalized with shingles

FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., arrives for the Senate Democratic Caucus leadership...
FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., arrives for the Senate Democratic Caucus leadership election at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:15 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein — the oldest member of Congress — disclosed Thursday that she has been hospitalized in San Francisco and is being treated for a case of shingles.

The six-term senator, who turns 90 in June, said in a three-sentence statement released by her office that she was diagnosed last month and expects to make a full recovery.

“I hope to return to the Senate later this month,” she said.

According to the Mayo Clinic website, shingles is a viral infection that causes a painful rash, which can occur anywhere on the body. It isn’t life-threatening.

Feinstein, who took office in 1992, recently announced she would not seek reelection in 2024. The senator has faced questions in recent years about her cognitive health and memory, though she has defended her effectiveness.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rising Star of the West 2023
Members of the Canyon Lake Elementary community say they were blindsided by the news of the...
Canyon Lake parents and teachers confront RCAS board members, superintendent on potential closure
Remote kissing device has some people wowed, while others are completely freaked out.
Pucker up! Kissing device sends remote smooches
Now there are five people who say they want to be Rapid City’s mayor
FedEx pilot shot in Memphis while sleeping at crash pad
FedEx pilot shot in Memphis while sleeping

Latest News

Officers Jason Brown, John Cargill, John Miller, and Ethan Schulz all performed life-saving...
Box Elder officers honored for saving two people
House lawmakers on Tuesday passed Senate bill 146, known as the “truth in sentencing bill.”...
Parole eligibility requirements could change for violent crimes in South Dakota
New DNA testing suggested that hair found in the hand of Lynn Luna could not possibly be George...
Man convicted of double murder in 1983, gets a new trial as evidence might not put him at the scene of the crime
A Santa Rosa high school is closed for the rest of the week after a deadly stabbing.
Detectives seek motive in fatal California school stabbing