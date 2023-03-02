Zonta International of the Black Hills is making the world a better place for women & girls

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Zonta International is a long-standing global women’s rights organization that advocates for equality, education, and an end to gender-based violence.

Zonta believes in a world in which every women’s rights should be protected as human rights and every woman should have access to reaching her full potential. In such a world, women have access to all resources and are in decision-making positions on an equal basis with men. In their world, no woman should ever live in fear of violence.

In celebration of International Women’s Day, join Zonta International of the Black Hills chapter for the “Women Changing the World” Rose Day fundraiser on Wednesday, March 8th at the Western Dakota Technical Institute from 5 pm to 8 pm. The entry fee will be $5 at the door, and students are free with a valid student ID. For more information please watch the entire video.

