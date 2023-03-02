Wyoming Highway Patrol ramps up fentanyl fight with 9 canine teams

The Wyoming Highway Patrol added nine more canine teams trained to detect fentanyl.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol added nine more canine teams trained to detect fentanyl.(Wyoming Highway Patrol)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:46 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Wyoming Highway Patrol recently added nine canine teams to its ranks to increase drug enforcement across the state.

The canines were specifically trained to detect fentanyl in a program that started in July 2022 when the first fentanyl-detection canine was certified in Wyoming. The Wyoming Highway Patrol now has 10 fentanyl-trained canine teams.

Five of these trained canines were purchased using federal grant funds through the Rocky Mountain High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rising Star of the West 2023
Members of the Canyon Lake Elementary community say they were blindsided by the news of the...
Canyon Lake parents and teachers confront RCAS board members, superintendent on potential closure
Remote kissing device has some people wowed, while others are completely freaked out.
Pucker up! Kissing device sends remote smooches
The new section on the Rapid City website would make it easier for people to get let the city...
Rapid City introduces new way to report non-emergency street and road issues
Nathan Chasing Horse stands in court, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas, Nev.
‘Dances With Wolves’ actor pleads not guilty in Nevada sex abuse case

Latest News

Join Zonta International of the Black Hills chapter for the “Women Changing the World” Rose Day...
Zonta International of the Black Hills is making the world a better place for women & girls
EMS workers could be upgraded to a higher class of retirement
Now there are five people who say they want to be Rapid City’s mayor
There is no specific date that a bottle of liquor goes bad, but some should be tossed out...
Mixology at Home - Does liquor expire?