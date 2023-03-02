Will Gilbertson-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week
Gilbertson led Hot Springs to key playoff win
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:19 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Hot Springs boys basketball team defeated Custer in Tuesday’s Region 8A playoffs. The Bison advance to face Rapid City Christian on Friday. They will count on Will Gilbertson to deliver another big game. Congrats on being our Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week!!!!
