Will Gilbertson-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week

Gilbertson led Hot Springs to key playoff win
3-1 Hot Springs AOW
3-1 Hot Springs AOW
By Vic Quick
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:19 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Hot Springs boys basketball team defeated Custer in Tuesday’s Region 8A playoffs. The Bison advance to face Rapid City Christian on Friday. They will count on Will Gilbertson to deliver another big game. Congrats on being our Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week!!!!

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rising Star of the West 2023
Whitewood man identified as Feb. 22 Spearfish crash victim
Members of the Canyon Lake Elementary community say they were blindsided by the news of the...
Canyon Lake parents and teachers confront RCAS board members, superintendent on potential closure
The new section on the Rapid City website would make it easier for people to get let the city...
Rapid City introduces new way to report non-emergency street and road issues
Eagle Ranch Rd
Horses removed from Box Elder farm had “inadequate food and water”

Latest News

2-28 Christian boys basketball
RC Christian boys earn region playoff win over Lead-Deadwood
2-28 Spearfish girls basketball
Tayler Duncan a key player and leader for Spearfish
Niki Van Wyk, Black Hills State
Black Hills State women ready for RMAC Tournament
Sturgis Girls Basketball
Scoopers cap season off with win over Douglas