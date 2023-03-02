Statue of Little Mermaid vandalized again in Denmark

FILE PHOTO: A cycling fans takes a dip next to the Little Mermaid statue by Edvard Eriksen as...
FILE PHOTO: A cycling fans takes a dip next to the Little Mermaid statue by Edvard Eriksen as riders pass during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race in Copenhagen, Denmark, Friday, July 1, 2022.(Daniel Cole | AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 8:27 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The famed statue of Hans Christian Andersen’s Little Mermaid, one of Copenhagen’s biggest tourist draws, has been vandalized, with the colors of the Russian flag painted on the rock on which she sits, a newspaper reported Thursday.

The oft-attacked 1.65-meter (5.4-foot) -high bronze sits at the entrance of the Copenhagen harbor.

It was not known when the vandalism took place. The rock was painted in stripes white, blue and red. No one has taken responsibility for the act.

The statue was created in tribute to the Danish storyteller Andersen. It has long been a popular target for vandals, who have previously blown the mermaid off her perch, beheaded her and painted her.

The bronze is based on a mythical sea king’s mermaid daughter who, according to the Hans Christian Andersen tale, falls in love with a prince and longs to become human.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rising Star of the West 2023
Members of the Canyon Lake Elementary community say they were blindsided by the news of the...
Canyon Lake parents and teachers confront RCAS board members, superintendent on potential closure
Remote kissing device has some people wowed, while others are completely freaked out.
Pucker up! Kissing device sends remote smooches
The new section on the Rapid City website would make it easier for people to get let the city...
Rapid City introduces new way to report non-emergency street and road issues
Nathan Chasing Horse stands in court, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas, Nev.
‘Dances With Wolves’ actor pleads not guilty in Nevada sex abuse case

Latest News

Closing arguments began Wednesday in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh.
LIVE: Juror removed in Murdaugh trial; defense give closing arguments
FILE - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said she was a target of a man who allegedly said...
Man charged with threatening Jewish Michigan officials
Turtle Soup, a special promotion every Friday at The Journey Museum and Learning Center in...
Seth Tupper presents “Rediscovering the Gossage Memorial” at the Journey Museum and Learning Center
A wildlife rescue crew was finally able to capture her Monday, but it was too late to save her...
Bald eagle sickened by rat poison dies
Without debate, SD Senate sends prison funding bills to Noem