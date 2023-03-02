South Dakota won’t set up a Native children welfare task force

South Dakota Capitol in Pierre.
South Dakota Capitol in Pierre.(Dakota News Now)
By Todd Epp
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:46 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (SDBA) – The South Dakota House killed a bill Wednesday that would have set up a 17-member task force to examine the welfare of Native children and to look for solutions.

The vote on SB 191 was 26 to 42. The measure passed the Senate 22 to 12 on Feb. 22 and passed the House Judiciary Committee 11 to 0 on Feb. 27.

The bill’s sponsor, Democratic Rep. Peri Pourier from Rapid City, said the state’s Native American children are overrepresented in abuse and neglect cases.

She said the state has looked at the issues facing Native children and their families since 2004, but “still today, the problem persists.”

“We have to decide to look within ourselves about what is important to the state,” Rep. Pourier said. “Look at incarcerations, hospitalization; you’ll see Native Americans in the top tier. The tribes can’t solve this alone. The state can’t solve this alone. We need each other.”

Republican Rep. Tony Venhuizen from Sioux Falls spoke against the measure.

He said four legislators would serve on the task force while all nine of the state’s tribal nations would be represented.

He also balked at the cost and the limited money for interim summer studies.

Rep. Venhuizen also cited a pending U.S. Supreme Court, Brackeen v. Haaland, that could throw out or heavily modify the federal Indian Child Welfare Act.

“I’m not sure if this is the time to be reconsidering state laws,” he said.

There is the possibility the bill could be reconsidered though Rep. Pourier did not state that intention following the vote.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rising Star of the West 2023
Members of the Canyon Lake Elementary community say they were blindsided by the news of the...
Canyon Lake parents and teachers confront RCAS board members, superintendent on potential closure
Remote kissing device has some people wowed, while others are completely freaked out.
Pucker up! Kissing device sends remote smooches
The new section on the Rapid City website would make it easier for people to get let the city...
Rapid City introduces new way to report non-emergency street and road issues
Nathan Chasing Horse stands in court, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas, Nev.
‘Dances With Wolves’ actor pleads not guilty in Nevada sex abuse case

Latest News

Turtle Soup, a special promotion every Friday at The Journey Museum and Learning Center in...
Seth Tupper presents “Rediscovering the Gossage Memorial” at the Journey Museum and Learning Center
Without debate, SD Senate sends prison funding bills to Noem
New work trend is focused on gearing individuals towards looking at company values.
Employers’ strategies for preventing ‘conscious quitting’
This celebration called attention to the increase in ambulances added to RCFD’s department.
RCFD holds 20th anniversary celebrations for hosting EMS