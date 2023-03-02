Seth Tupper presents “Rediscovering the Gossage Memorial” at the Journey Museum and Learning Center

By Alena Neves
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:06 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Turtle Soup, a special promotion every Friday at The Journey Museum and Learning Center in Rapid City, where storytellers provide insight into the Black Hills culture and history in a special afternoon delight of soup and storytime. Special guest, Conor McMahon from the Journey Museum gave us a sneak peek into the lineup of programs for March kicking off Friday, March 3rd with Seth Tupper’s adaption of “Rediscovering the Gossage Memorial”, a tribute to the rediscovery of Rapid City’s forgotten memorial and shares the story of Alice for Turtle Soup Fridays. The event kicks off at 11:45 am when lunch will be served. Turtle Soup stories are included with your admission. $14 for adults and $12 for seniors & half off for members. For more information on the shows for the month of March please tune into the interview.

