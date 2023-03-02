Seth Tupper presents “Rediscovering the Gossage Memorial” at the Journey Museum and Learning Center
Feed your mind and your belly with rich history and cultural stories of the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Turtle Soup, a special promotion every Friday at The Journey Museum and Learning Center in Rapid City, where storytellers provide insight into the Black Hills culture and history in a special afternoon delight of soup and storytime. Special guest, Conor McMahon from the Journey Museum gave us a sneak peek into the lineup of programs for March kicking off Friday, March 3rd with Seth Tupper’s adaption of “Rediscovering the Gossage Memorial”, a tribute to the rediscovery of Rapid City’s forgotten memorial and shares the story of Alice for Turtle Soup Fridays. The event kicks off at 11:45 am when lunch will be served. Turtle Soup stories are included with your admission. $14 for adults and $12 for seniors & half off for members. For more information on the shows for the month of March please tune into the interview.
