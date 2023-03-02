RCFD holds 20th anniversary celebrations for hosting EMS

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Fire Department held a ceremony honoring the twentieth anniversary of taking over EMS services for the city

This celebration called attention to the increase in ambulances added to RCFD’s department. Originally RCFD only had six ambulances but over the years that number has grown to fifteen. EMS Chief Brent Long called attention to the age of some of the older ambulances, mentioning that they had been well-maintained since they went into service in 2003.

“During these last twenty years, we’ve had a lot of growth we’ve had a lot of positions that we’ve had to add to our department. Not to mention countless hours of training and recertification, making sure that we have the best equipment and vehicles to provide that service,” said Brent Long, chief of EMS.

Long says he is optimistic about the future of the fire department and EMS’ role in it.

