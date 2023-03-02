Poverty Escape Room hosted at the Journey Museum

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Journey Museum held a poverty escape room today.

The poverty escape room is a simulation of a day that someone in poverty lives. The activity takes the story of a specific person in poverty and allows participants to re-enact their daily routines by visiting booths set up to represent locations one may stop at. The purpose of doing this is to help bring awareness to issues that people in poverty face and can be overlooked by people who are more well-off.

“In an hour and a half, we can get individuals in the community to experience the stressors that people in our community living in poverty face. Things like what’s my next move, how am I going to get my kids to school and to my WIC appointment and afford gas to do all of those things,” said Callie Tysdal, the communications director for the John T. Vucurevich Foundation.

A major obstacle that people in poverty face is access to transportation. If you don’t own a car that becomes another expense to your daily routine. Additionally, childcare can be tied to this expense. It can be very difficult to reliably pick up and drop off your child without transportation.

“Especially in Rapid City, we don’t have a community where you can walk everywhere. There are some individuals that are forced to make that choice. You need gas to get to every appointment, everywhere that you work so we do see that being a significant barrier, transportation, childcare is another one as well,” said Tysdal

Tysdal wanted to emphasize that our government’s system of support can be very complex and that many people are simply confused about where to go for help. Programs like the poverty escape room are hoping to make some of this information more accessible to those that need it. For more information about how poverty affects the people of Rapid City check here.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.