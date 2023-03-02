Now there are five people who say they want to be Rapid City’s mayor

(KOTA/KEVN)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:11 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Josh Lyle is a newcomer to the political scene, and is determined to address public safety, small businesses’ labor shortage, and help out single-parent households.

“My interest is purely to people and to unite businesses, communities from all different races and creeds, really cut down violence. There’s no white versus black, there’s only red white, and blue,” said mayoral candidate Lyle of Rapid City.

Lyle is one of five candidates running for mayor to succeed Steve Allender who is not seeking another term. The other candidates are Brad Estes, Laura Armstrong, Ron Weifenbach, and Jason Salumun

The election is on June 6.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rising Star of the West 2023
Members of the Canyon Lake Elementary community say they were blindsided by the news of the...
Canyon Lake parents and teachers confront RCAS board members, superintendent on potential closure
Remote kissing device has some people wowed, while others are completely freaked out.
Pucker up! Kissing device sends remote smooches
The new section on the Rapid City website would make it easier for people to get let the city...
Rapid City introduces new way to report non-emergency street and road issues
Nathan Chasing Horse stands in court, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas, Nev.
‘Dances With Wolves’ actor pleads not guilty in Nevada sex abuse case