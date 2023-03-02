More snowfall for some tomorrow

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:17 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the southern hills tomorrow. 3 to 6 inches of snow is expected for those in the advisory with locally higher amounts possible. Snowfall will be on and off for much of the day tomorrow for parts of Northeast Wyoming and Southwestern South Dakota. Clear skies will return by Saturday morning. Temperatures tonight will be a bit better with lows only dropping into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Highs tomorrow will peak around 40° for a lot of locations. We will see several chances of light to moderate snow next week, but we’re not expecting anything big. Temperatures will be a lot colder as well with highs only in the 20s by the middle of the week.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rising Star of the West 2023
Members of the Canyon Lake Elementary community say they were blindsided by the news of the...
Canyon Lake parents and teachers confront RCAS board members, superintendent on potential closure
Remote kissing device has some people wowed, while others are completely freaked out.
Pucker up! Kissing device sends remote smooches
FedEx pilot shot in Memphis while sleeping at crash pad
FedEx pilot shot in Memphis while sleeping
The new section on the Rapid City website would make it easier for people to get let the city...
Rapid City introduces new way to report non-emergency street and road issues

Latest News

What seems like a strange combination of ingredients ends up making a delicious treat!
Cooking with Eric - Strawberry Leek Quesadilla
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
A nice day today but more unsettled weather returns tomorrow.
Accumulation totals next week are uncertain
Several chances of snow the next 7-days
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Cloudy and colder today.