More snowfall for some tomorrow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the southern hills tomorrow. 3 to 6 inches of snow is expected for those in the advisory with locally higher amounts possible. Snowfall will be on and off for much of the day tomorrow for parts of Northeast Wyoming and Southwestern South Dakota. Clear skies will return by Saturday morning. Temperatures tonight will be a bit better with lows only dropping into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Highs tomorrow will peak around 40° for a lot of locations. We will see several chances of light to moderate snow next week, but we’re not expecting anything big. Temperatures will be a lot colder as well with highs only in the 20s by the middle of the week.

