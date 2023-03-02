It’s the season of the bride and groom at the Black Hills Wedding Market

In addition to connecting with vendors, people can see different bide and groom fashion looks,...
In addition to connecting with vendors, people can see different bide and groom fashion looks, along with winning prizes.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:59 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The fourth annual Black Hills Wedding Market is Sunday. People can connect with more than 60 local vendors, who can help make the big day go off without a hitch.

The wedding market will include a fashion show featuring looks for both the bride and groom.

And while most people imagine the dress as the centerpiece of the wedding, the groom’s outfit of choice can be just as special.

“Probably in the last year or two, we’ve seen kind of an increase in more of a flashier look; something that going to kind of define the style or the characteristics of the guy. And the guys have really taken to putting their own two cents or their own flavor into their own wedding. So, they’ve seen a little more importance of wanting it to turn out how they want it to be, their look,” said Ernie Wood, manager at Main Street Menswear.

And if a fashion show isn’t enticing enough, couples will have the opportunity to get matching tattoos, because nothing says commitment like permanent ink.

“We we’re thinking that it’s as deep as the forever bond of marriage. I mean you’re making a commitment forever. You go through the ups and downs of life like it would heal. So, you know you want to take care of the healing process, go through everything together, and then end up on top. And hopefully, have something permanent that is beautiful,” said Jennifer Jerzewski, owner of Create Beauty.

The Black Hills wedding Market is being hosted at Rushmore Plaza Holiday Inn from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rising Star of the West 2023
Members of the Canyon Lake Elementary community say they were blindsided by the news of the...
Canyon Lake parents and teachers confront RCAS board members, superintendent on potential closure
Remote kissing device has some people wowed, while others are completely freaked out.
Pucker up! Kissing device sends remote smooches
FedEx pilot shot in Memphis while sleeping at crash pad
FedEx pilot shot in Memphis while sleeping
The new section on the Rapid City website would make it easier for people to get let the city...
Rapid City introduces new way to report non-emergency street and road issues

Latest News

Heaviest will be in the southern hills
More snowfall tomorrow
Gov. Kristi Noem's veto pen is a large branding iron.
Noem ‘burns’ her opinion into a tax hike bill
Join Zonta International of the Black Hills chapter for the “Women Changing the World” Rose Day...
Zonta International of the Black Hills is making the world a better place for women & girls
EMS workers could be upgraded to a higher class of retirement