It’s the season of the bride and groom at the Black Hills Wedding Market

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The fourth annual Black Hills Wedding Market is Sunday. People can connect with more than 60 local vendors, who can help make the big day go off without a hitch.

The wedding market will include a fashion show featuring looks for both the bride and groom.

And while most people imagine the dress as the centerpiece of the wedding, the groom’s outfit of choice can be just as special.

“Probably in the last year or two, we’ve seen kind of an increase in more of a flashier look; something that going to kind of define the style or the characteristics of the guy. And the guys have really taken to putting their own two cents or their own flavor into their own wedding. So, they’ve seen a little more importance of wanting it to turn out how they want it to be, their look,” said Ernie Wood, manager at Main Street Menswear.

And if a fashion show isn’t enticing enough, couples will have the opportunity to get matching tattoos, because nothing says commitment like permanent ink.

“We we’re thinking that it’s as deep as the forever bond of marriage. I mean you’re making a commitment forever. You go through the ups and downs of life like it would heal. So, you know you want to take care of the healing process, go through everything together, and then end up on top. And hopefully, have something permanent that is beautiful,” said Jennifer Jerzewski, owner of Create Beauty.

The Black Hills wedding Market is being hosted at Rushmore Plaza Holiday Inn from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

