Ford seeks patent to repossess cars remotely

FILE - Ford is seeking a patent on vehicles that can take action when the owner misses payments.
FILE - Ford is seeking a patent on vehicles that can take action when the owner misses payments.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:24 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(CNN) - Ford has applied for a patent for technology that lets vehicles repossess themselves.

If owners ignore warnings about missed payments, the system starts with disabling features such GPS, air conditioning, cruise control and the radio.

And it could emit irritating sounds when the driver is there.

Next, it could lock the owner out.

If the owner still doesn’t act, the vehicle may drive itself to a spot for a tow truck to pick it up - or to an impound lot, repossession agency or lending institution.

And if repossession costs more than the vehicle is worth, it could drive itself to a junkyard.

