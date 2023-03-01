Tearing down Sioux San Hospital grounds history

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the new Oyate Health Center now open, the Lakota Lodge and the old Sioux San Hospital are slated for demolition.

Tuesday, the demolition of Lakota Lodge on the old Sioux San Hospital grounds began. The history-filled building will be replaced by a different project handled by Indian Health Services. The building was one of the original structures, repurposed when the location was transformed into the Sioux San Sanitarium.

After many updates to the building, and a mold issue in 2020, the structure saw its last life on Tuesday.

