St. Louis man charged in execution-style shooting death caught on camera

An execution-style shooting captured on camera by witnesses in downtown St. Louis is going viral.
By Amanda Alvarado and Gabriela Vidal
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:28 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A man has been charged in an execution-style shooting captured on camera in downtown St. Louis Monday morning, KMOV reports.

“It’s scary, you know, of course. You get concerned about what’s going to happen to anybody else,” business owner Syed Sajid said. “When I came here, I’d seen people standing outside. The guy was on the ground. I heard he was shot from close range.”

Sajid owns Gold and Diamonds across the street from where the shooting happened.

Video of the shooting shows one man loading a gun and pointing it at a man sitting on the curb, shooting him in broad daylight.

The shooting happened outside of 710 N. Tucker Boulevard near Lucas Avenue in front of the Globe Building. Witnesses told police there was an altercation outside of the Shell gas station across the street that took place before the shooting.

Police arrested 23-year-old Deshawn Thomas in connection with the shooting. A probable cause statement obtained by KMOV shows Thomas faces charges for first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

In the statement, police identify the deceased victim as David Saldana.

There are no additional details at this time on whether the two individuals knew each other.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitewood man identified as Feb. 22 Spearfish crash victim
Rising Star of the West 2023
The new section on the Rapid City website would make it easier for people to get let the city...
Rapid City introduces new way to report non-emergency street and road issues
Members of the Canyon Lake Elementary community say they were blindsided by the news of the...
Canyon Lake parents and teachers confront RCAS board members, superintendent on potential closure
In a video posted to social media, Governor Kristi Noem announced her opposition to a temporary...
Noem wants permanent tax cut, threatens veto in video

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh listens to Dr. Paul McManigal’s testimony during Murdaugh’s trial for murder at...
LIVE: Closing arguments begin after Murdaugh jury visit to crime scene
President Joe Biden arrives on the South Lawn of the White House after spending the weekend at...
LIVE: Biden to help mark Department of Homeland Security’s 20th anniversary
FILE - Workers continue to clean up remaining tank cars, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in East...
Ohio senators ready rail safety bill after fiery crash
Dominica Sailor Elvis Francois survived weeks at sea, with little more than ketchup to sustain...
Man lost at sea survives off ketchup; Heinz plans to buy him a boat
FILE - Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter speaks during media day ahead of the national...
Georgia defensive lineman charged in connection to Jan. 15 fatal crash