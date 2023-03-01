Several chances of snow the next 7-days

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Some light flurries are possible tonight, but little to no accumulation is expected. Mostly sunny for tomorrow, and then another chance of snow late Friday. This round of snow could bring around 1 to 3 inches for the southern hills along with the southeastern portion of our area. Mostly clear skies will return by Saturday morning. There are several chances of snowfall next week from Sunday through Wednesday, but we’re only expected to see light to moderate snowfall for now. However, since it could snow almost every day during that stretch, some accumulation is possible. It is still unclear how much snow could fall next week, so stay updated for more details.

