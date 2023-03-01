Several chances of snow the next 7-days

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:51 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Some light flurries are possible tonight, but little to no accumulation is expected. Mostly sunny for tomorrow, and then another chance of snow late Friday. This round of snow could bring around 1 to 3 inches for the southern hills along with the southeastern portion of our area. Mostly clear skies will return by Saturday morning. There are several chances of snowfall next week from Sunday through Wednesday, but we’re only expected to see light to moderate snowfall for now. However, since it could snow almost every day during that stretch, some accumulation is possible. It is still unclear how much snow could fall next week, so stay updated for more details.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitewood man identified as Feb. 22 Spearfish crash victim
Rising Star of the West 2023
Members of the Canyon Lake Elementary community say they were blindsided by the news of the...
Canyon Lake parents and teachers confront RCAS board members, superintendent on potential closure
The new section on the Rapid City website would make it easier for people to get let the city...
Rapid City introduces new way to report non-emergency street and road issues
Eagle Ranch Rd
Horses removed from Box Elder farm had “inadequate food and water”

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Cloudy and colder today.
Up to 55 mph wind gusts are possible
Temperatures will be a bit colder tomorrow
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
A strong low pressure system will bring a variety of weather conditions today.
Most snow will be north
Snowfall for some tomorrow