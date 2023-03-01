Rapid City introduces new way to report non-emergency street and road issues

The new section on the Rapid City website would make it easier for people to get let the city know where there is a problem on the road, street, or light post.(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:44 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City’s Public Works Department has launched a new link allowing the community to report road or street-related issues more efficiently.

According to Public Works, in 2022 the city had about 450 streetlights reported by the public. More than 3,000 potholes were repaired and most of those were called in. The goal of the new link is to add another way the community can contact the city and for the city to respond faster to whatever the street or road issue might be.

“This is a very small step in the direction of modernizing some of the services that we have and getting our services more accessible to people and making it easier to communicate with the city and provide feedback,” said Rapid City Public Works executive coordinator Shannon Truax.

The hope for this plan is for the community to inform the city about road and street issues as soon as possible.

“It’s just step one, and it’s part of a plan that we want to keep moving forward with the city. As the city grows, We want to grow, We want to improve our services too, and these are some simple tools We can use to do that,” explained Truax.

If You have a road or street issue You would like the city to address, You can head to the Rapid City website or You can call (605)394-4131.

