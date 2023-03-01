Canyon Lake parents and teachers confront RCAS board members, superintendent on potential closure

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There was a heated discussion among parents, teachers, and board members in the gymnasium of Canyon Lake Elementary School, which may be closing its doors at the end of the year.

The recently formed Parent-Teacher Organization of Canyon Lake invited RCAS administration and board members to discuss the closure, which is being voted on at next weeks Board of Education meeting.

Members of the Canyon Lake Elementary community say they were blindsided by the news of the closure.

PTO vice-president Eric Clayborn said that while he’s happy the superintendent and some board members attended the meeting and apologized for the lack of communication, the hurt of the loss of the school is still hard for the community.

“We only had about 5 days to reconcile all of that, and try to build the framework of a conversation to have with the board.”

Black Hills Fox News will have continuing coverage of the issue leading up to next weeks vote.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.