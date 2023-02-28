Temperatures will be a bit colder tomorrow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Snowfall is possible for northern counties this evening, but we’re not expected to see a lot of accumulation. The wind will be bad throughout the evening and there is a Wind Advisory in effect for central and southern counties across the South Dakota plains from 6pm to midnight. Wind gusts could reach up to 55 mph at times, but it will be a lot better by tomorrow morning. Temperatures tonight will drop into the 20s and teens. Highs tomorrow will be colder with temperatures only reaching the lower 30s and 20s. After tomorrow, we’ll see highs in the 40s for the rest of the week.

