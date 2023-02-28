Foodies of Custer, prepare your tastebuds for the 6th annual restaurant week

Custer, S.D. (KEVN) - The town of Custer will be showcasing their 6th annual Restaurant Week.

One deli owner said they were excited to showcase their menu, since they are new to opening their shop back in August.

“I seen that it’s a good fit to participate in it since we make food,” said Gabriela Braia, co- owner, Custer Deli.

According to GrubHub, the benefits of restaurant week are to increase sales volume, increase the average check value, and offer free promotion.

“In the years past it brought in a few more people. Of course, in February it is a slower month because of the snow and weather, and it all depends on that. But it does bring in more people and we do get a little busier than normal,” said Diane Brown, co-owner, Our Place.

With restaurant week being in February, this is beneficial for businesses. According to BlueCart, the slowest season for restaurants is December through February, so owners say this is a good time to boost sales.

Not only does it benefit the restaurant, but it also gives customers the opportunity to try new places.

“For the local business it’s something that the local community can enjoy and go out and try some different foods,” said Randy Janis, General manager, Laughing Water.

This event will run from Feb. 27 to March 4 with 16 restaurants participating.g.

