Black Hills State women ready for RMAC Tournament
Facing Metropolitan State in Quarterfinals
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:04 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After an impressive regular season, the Black Hills State women’s basketball team are entering the RMAC Tournament as the three seed. Ben Burns spoke to head coach Mark Nore and senior guard Niki Van Wyk to see what they think it will take to make a deep run in the playoffs.
