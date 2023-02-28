Black Hills State women ready for RMAC Tournament

Facing Metropolitan State in Quarterfinals
Niki Van Wyk, Black Hills State
Niki Van Wyk, Black Hills State(Ben Burns)
By Ben Burns
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:04 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After an impressive regular season, the Black Hills State women’s basketball team are entering the RMAC Tournament as the three seed. Ben Burns spoke to head coach Mark Nore and senior guard Niki Van Wyk to see what they think it will take to make a deep run in the playoffs.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A train sits waiting to transport coal from a Wyoming mine.
Heating homes to charging the country: Wyoming grapples with a teetering coal industry
Oyate Health Center
A new Health Center opens in Rapid City
Driver killed in I-90 crash near Spearfish
Rising Star of the West 2023
Authorities say a teen attacked a teacher's aide over a video game controller in school.
GRAPHIC: Teen attacks teacher’s aide for taking away his video game, deputies say

Latest News

Sturgis Girls Basketball
Scoopers cap season off with win over Douglas
Rushmore Thunder Bantam B Team
Rushmore bantam teams compete in state title games
SDHSAA Class B Dual Championships
Pierre, Canton win state dual titles
Olivia Kieffer, Rapid City Christian Girls Basketball
STM, RC Christian girls advance to SODAK 16